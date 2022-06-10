School curriculum should spread awareness through lessons on POCSO Act: observes Kerala High Court

Kochi: The Kerala High Court pointed out about the need to inculcate awareness about POCSO Act and allied provisions among school students in Kerala on Thursday. The court observed this while hearing a bail application.

The suggestions has been put forth by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas. The HC has observed that school curriculum should include lessons on consequences of engaging in sex with individuals who are not adults. The court added that amendment brought to Section 367 of IPC (related to kidnap and abduction) should also be taught.

In this regard the court has suo motu impleaded Kerala Legal Service Authority, state government, State Department of Education and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The court expressed its concern that in some POCSO cases either students or youngsters are getting booked. The issue is that their relationship breaches the limit of love and intimacy that is considered as normal teenage time feelings and urges, it pointed out.