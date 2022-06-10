Sidhu Moose Wala murder case; Suspected shooter arrested, 9th arrest so far: sources

The Punjab Police have arrested a suspected shooter in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, according to sources. The man is thought to be a member of the attackers that attacked the Punjab singer-politician. On May 29, the 28-year-old rapper was shot dead in the state’s Mansa district.

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the killings, including eight men who allegedly provided logistical support, conducted recce and harboured the attackers. The SIT claimed in its first official statement that unidentified assailants shot and killed Moose Wala, who left his house at 4.30 p.m. on May 29 with his neighbour Gurwinder Singh and cousin Gurpreet Singh.

In this case, four shooters have been identified. Meanwhile, the case’s mastermind has been identified as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently jailed in Tihar, Delhi. Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, a Canadian based gangster, are accused of conspiring the murder of the singer-turned-politician who had joined the Congress months before the state elections.

‘It was a big conspiracy to kill the Punjabi singer. We have identified at least five persons in this case and sharing their details with our counterparts in other states. We’ll soon arrest them,’ Special CP HGS Dhaliwal of the Delhi Police told reporters earlier this week.