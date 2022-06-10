Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower on Friday. The selling pressure in information technology, financial and energy stocks weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex crashed 1,017 points or 1.84% to close at 54,303. NSE Nifty moved 276 points or 1.68% down to settle at 16,202. Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.83% lower and small-cap slumped 1.10%. All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,309 shares advanced and 1,999 declined on BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy’s, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, Nestle India and NTPC. . The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindalco, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, TCS, Sun Pharma, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Reliance Industries.