Telangana minister sent an open letter to Prime Minister, raised unemployment

TRS working president KT Rama Rao wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, requesting that the youth be given jobs. He raised a number of issues, including unemployment and privatisation.

According to KTR, the state has created over 16 lakh private jobs. He stated, ‘We run a government that believes in action and not in mere slogans and lip service.’ KTR said in his letter that PM Modi has failed miserably in creating jobs for the nation’s youth. He urged that the Center fill the 16 lakh government jobs that are now vacant.

‘Your inefficient decisions and ineffective economic policies led to loss of jobs, instead of creating new employment opportunities in the country,’ KTR said. The Telangana minister also said that the Centre has failed badly in attracting foreign investments that would have created jobs for the youth. He noted that the Centre has made no commitment to the welfare of the agriculture and textile sectors, which are the two key sectors on which people rely for jobs.