Former SP MLA sentenced to 14 days judicial custody for illegally possessing government land

Rameshwar Singh Yadav, a close relative of SP President Akhilesh Yadav and a three-time MLA, has been sentenced to 14 days in judicial detention, a day after being detained under the Gangster Act. At several police stations, including Etah, Aliganj, and Jaithra, a total of 77 cases against the former SP MLA have been filed.

Meanwhile, Rameshwar Singh’s younger brother, former District Panchayat President Jugendra Singh Yadav, is still on the run. Former MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav, who had been missing for a long time, was arrested by the Agra and Etah police on Thursday night in Agra. Rameshwar Singh was allegedly attempting to flee Agra for Delhi when he was arrested before he could exit the district, according to sources. On Friday, he was brought before the court after being questioned.