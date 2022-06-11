Iran and Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation agreement

Iran and Venezuela signed a 20-year cooperation agreement on Saturday in Tehran, as the two countries, which are among the world’s top oil producers, battle US sanctions that are damaging their exports.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro presided over the signing event, which was broadcast live on Iranian state television and took place in the Saadabad Palace in north Tehran.

Foreign ministers Hossein Amirabdollahian and Carlos Faria of Venezuela inked the plan, which includes cooperation in the domains of energy, petrochemicals, defence, agriculture, tourism, and culture.

It also covers refinery repairs and the export of technical and engineering services from Venezuela.

‘Venezuela has demonstrated exceptional resistance to sanctions and threats from adversaries and imperialists,’ said Iran’s Raisi. ‘The 20-year collaboration document demonstrates the two countries’ desire to strengthen ties.’

‘The Iranian nation has faced numerous sanctions and threats over the last 40 years, but the Iranian nation has converted these restrictions into a chance for the country’s progress,’ he said.