Kashmiri Youtuber uploads video of him beheading Nupur Sharma; issues apology post backlashes

A Youtuber from Jammu and Kashmir named Faisal Wani, who runs the fitness channel Deep Pain Fitness, has shared a graphic video which showed him beheading suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The video went viral soon after and was subsequently removed from the channel. Wani also released an apology video where he apologized for his actions.

The now-deleted video shows Faisal Wani saying ‘no action, no warrant’ and then he beheads a digital effigy of the suspended BJP spokesperson. He then ‘picks up’ the ‘head’ and throws it away. However the visuals were retweeted by several other users, making it viral on social media platforms.

Kashmir based YouTuber Faisal Wani with YouTube Account of Deep Pain Fitness shares most violent graphic video showing him beheading Nupur Sharma. Hope @KashmirPolice acts in time before he provokes further violence and rioting. Brainwashed idiot. This is scary. @JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/cJL1VRIW79 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 10, 2022

In the apology video, Wani said that he did not have any intention of hurting the religious sentiments of other religions. He admits to making that video but said that he did not intend the ‘violation’ of any person. He also apologised if someone got hurt due to his videos. He alleged that people misunderstood his video. Wani also said that if people are indeed suspicious of him, they could also do verification on him. He also hoped that his apology video would reach a lot of people like his now-deleted video.

Nupur Sharma, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, is facing backlash from all quarters.