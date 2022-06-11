PM Modi meets his 88-year-old former teacher in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his former schoolteacher in Navsari town on Friday during his one-day visit to Gujarat. Modi spent some time with his former teacher from Vadnagar, Jagdish Nayak, after arriving to inaugurate Nirali Multi-speciality Hospital. On social media, a picture of their meeting on the hospital grounds went viral.

When Modi resided with his family in Vadnagar town of Mehsana district, Nayak (88), who currently lives in Vyara in Tapi district taught him. ‘Though it was a short meeting, I do not have words to describe how I felt. His respect and feelings for me have not changed all these years’, Nayak briefed reporters at his Vyara home.

Also Read: ‘Alarming’: US commander on China’s new defence infrastructure near border in Ladakh

Parth Nayak, his grandson, told reporters that he called the PMO because his grandpa wanted to speak with the Prime Minister. ‘My grandfather wanted to meet Modi ji during his Navsari visit, so I called the PMO yesterday and sought an appointment. To my surprise, the PM called me back and talked with us. He is so humble and down to earth. I also met him today and learnt so many things from him’, Parth said.