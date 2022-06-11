‘Sadhguru has shown the power of Indian soil to the world’: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed the importance of soil conservation, saying that Isha Foundation founder Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev has demonstrated the potential of Indian soil to the globe and that the state will support him step by step in his effort.

Sadhguru landed in Bhopal on Thursday evening after a 100-day motorcycle journey through 27 nations as part of his ‘Save Soil’ campaign.

Chouhan, speaking at the ‘Mitti Bachao Jan-Jagran’ event at Motilal Nehru Stadium in the presence of Sadhguru, stated that soil fertility is declining and Madhya Pradesh would work step by step with people’s participation in Sadhguru’s preserve soil campaign.

‘We have planted saplings around the Narmada river. A big tree gives shelter to lakhs of animals. All living beings have a right on this earth. Our goal is to strengthen the ecosystem by maintaining the natural balance’, the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadhguru stated that soil is essential for all living creatures and everyone should promise to make every effort to save it.

Organic farming must account for at least 3 percent of total farmland. He noted that it is just 0.68 percent in India and 1.48 percent in several European nations, cautioning against the usage of artificial fertilisers. He also thanked Madhya Pradesh for its efforts to conserve soil and protect the environment and handed Chouhan the policy paper booklet.

193 papers from 193 nations have been developed for agricultural and soil protection. Sadhguru stated that it will be on the agenda of the upcoming World Economic Forum.