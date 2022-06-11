Taiwan reduces COVID-related quarantine for new arrivals to three days

Taiwan announced on Saturday that mandatory quarantine for all arrivals would be reduced from seven to three days, the latest relaxation of rules to try to live with COVID-19 and resume normal life despite a surge in infections.

Taiwan has kept its quarantine rules in place while much of the rest of Asia has relaxed or eliminated them entirely, though in May it reduced the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals from ten to seven.

Since the beginning of the year, Taiwan has reported more than 2.7 million domestic cases, primarily due to the more infectious Omicron variant. However, with more than 99 percent of those showing no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it refers to as the ‘new Taiwan model.’

The new, reduced quarantine rule will take effect on Wednesday, according to Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre.

After being released from quarantine, people must continue to monitor their health for four days and avoid going out as much as possible.

The decision was made ‘in light of the international and domestic epidemic situation, epidemic prevention, and medical capacity, as well as to promote economic and social activities and necessary international exchanges,’ according to the centre.

All arrivals will still be required to have negative PCR tests prior to departure.