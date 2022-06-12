2 Tamil Nadu cops killed while on duty

Two Tamil Nadu police officers were killed while investigating a road accident in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. They had pulled over a truck for speeding, and while questioning the driver, another vehicle rammed into them, killing them instantly.

Around midnight on Sunday, June 12, Puduchatram Police special sub-inspector (SSI) Chandrasekhar and constable Devarajan were examining an accident in which a Ford car crashed with a road diversion board near Anaipalayam service road.

Govindan and Nandagopal, who were on night patrol with Devararajan, SSI Chandrasekhar, Palani, and Manikandan on the highway, had arrived at the accident scene to investigate. Around 2.10 a.m., the team witnessed a lorry racing and nearly colliding with the Ford car. The police crew pulled the driver out of the lorry and questioned him why he was not following the speed limit.

While they were questioning the driver from behind the lorry, a van on its way to Salem slammed into the back of the vehicle at high speed. Constable Devarajan and SSI Chandrasekhar died on the spot after suffering serious head injuries. Constable Manikandan and three other passengers in the van were injured and are being treated.

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister, offered his condolences to the grieving family and announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh.