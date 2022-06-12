After BJP wins 3 RS seats, PM Modi, Amit Shah praise K’taka CM Bommai

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah praised Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the BJP’s victory in the biennial elections, which saw the BJP win three Rajya Sabha seats, up from four on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, PM Modi hailed the Chief Minister for his political strategy and acumen, which helped the BJP gain three seats in the Rajya Sabha election. ‘PM Modi called Bommai over phone immediately after the results were declared and congratulated the Chief Minister for his role in the victory,’ the statement read.

‘Your efforts were precious in getting three members elected from BJP to the Rajya Sabha. This contribution from Karnataka would inspire further good work,’ PM Modi was cited in the statement as saying in praise of Bommai. According to the statement, BJP National President JP Nadda also contacted Bommai and congratulated him.

‘Your hard work has paid. Your strategies have proved successful,’ Nadda said.