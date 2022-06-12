Jammu, Pulwama encounter; 3 Lashkar terrorists killed

Officials said on Sunday that three terrorists were killed in an encounter that occurred in the Drabgam area of Pulwama. ‘PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 more terrorists killed (Total 3). Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on,’ Jammu and Kashmir Police sent out a tweet. One of the terrorists has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, according to officials.

‘All three killed. Terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in killing of our colleague Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on May 13,’ Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) said.

In an earlier encounter in the Drabgam area of Pulwama, one terrorist was killed by Jammu and Kashmir police. The clash occurred about 6.55 p.m., according to a tweet from the Kashmir Zone police. More information is awaited.