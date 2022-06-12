JP Nadda meets envoys of 13 countries as part of ‘Know BJP’ initiative

In the fourth round of the BJP’s ‘Know BJP’ campaign, BJP president JP Nadda met with the heads of 13 countries’ missions, including the UK and Nepal envoys. The meeting took place at the Delhi headquarters of the party.

The ‘Know BJP’ campaign aims to introduce the party’s vision, goal, and work culture to people in different parts of the world. Speaking to the diplomats, Nadda remarked, ‘It is our belief that there should be better communication between the political system and political parties of different countries so that we can understand the vision of each other’.

He went on to say that the BJP is committed to a healthy democracy and shared cultural links. The heads of missions from Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Serbia, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jamaica, Mauritius, Nepal, and Thailand attended the conference.

The meeting was also attended by Vijay Chauthaiwale, the BJP’s foreign affairs wing chairman, and the party’s national spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Guru Prakash.

The envoys were shown a documentary about the history and growth of the BJP. Following then, Nadda gave detailed answers to the diplomats’ inquiries.