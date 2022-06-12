JP Nadda says, ‘BJP doesn’t believe in vote bank politics’

People familiar with the situation claimed on Saturday that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda told a group of envoys that the party does not believe in vote bank tactics and is answerable to even those who do not vote for the party. As part of the ‘Know BJP’ effort, Nadda met with the heads of missions from 13 countries, including Spain, the United Kingdom, and Nepal, at the party’s headquarters in Delhi on Saturday.

According to a party leader, Nadda stated the BJP ‘believes in appeasement of none and justice for all’ in response to a diplomat’s question on the party’s policy to minorities. ‘The party president said the BJP is respectful towards all religions, castes and gender and wants every section to be an integral part of the government’s development agenda. He also said the BJP firmly believes in a healthy democracy and shared cultural ties,’ according to the source.

The ‘Know BJP’ campaign allows envoys to engage with senior party leaders and learn about the national government’s party ideology and policies. Nadda also addressed the government’s development agenda as well as its policies and programmes.