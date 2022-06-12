Ukraine’s new problem? Russia is smuggling ‘ancient artifacts’ from Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already lasted 100 days, and the Russian military has gradually acquired control of a number of territories around Ukraine. However, another issue appears to be troubling Ukraine in the midst of the continuing conflict. According to an international team of academics and digital technology professionals tracking thefts, there is a skilled gang working in Ukraine that is transporting historic items to Russia. This gang is taking advantage of the current circumstances.

‘There is now very clear evidence that this is a deliberate Russian activity, with certain paintings and ornaments chosen and carried out in Russia,’ anthropologist Brian Daniels told The Guardian. Scythian gold is believed to be the most trafficked commodity from Ukraine at the moment, according to the team. Scythia tribes of Central Asia and Eastern Europe created these precious filigree pieces many years ago. There are still a significant number of them in Ukraine today.

‘These products are aesthetically attractive, and there have now been so many theft complaints that it is clear that it is a plan. Of course, the Ukrainians are also eager for us to compile a list of stolen stuff. We are more concerned about the museum workers and security personnel, especially when they find themselves behind Russian lines,’ Daniels said about the present situation in Ukraine. Currently, Daniels and his collaborators are based in Virginia, USA, and their major purpose is to set in motion the destruction or relocation of any historic objects in Ukraine.