‘Vkusno & tochka’: McDonald’s reopens in Moscow under a new brand name

Former McDonald’s locations in Moscow reopened to the public on Sunday under a new brand name, Vkusno & tochka, which translates to ‘Tasty and that’s all’. In the Russian capital, some 15 eateries have debuted under the new brand name, with much more likely to launch across the nation. Another 50 eateries will open on Monday, according to Vkusno & tochka.

This comes after McDonald’s declared on May 16 that it will stop its business in Russia in reaction to the February 24 invasion of Ukraine. According to Reuters, Oleg Paroev, CEO of Vkusno & tochka, the fast-food business intends to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer.

‘Our aim is for our visitors to detect no difference in quality or ambience,’ Paroev said during a press conference held at what used to be the first McDonald’s restaurant in Soviet Moscow, which opened in 1990. The corporation employs 51,000 people, according to Alexander Govor, the chain’s new owner. ‘First and foremost, the corporation requested that I retain the headcount and give workers with jobs. That is exactly what I want to accomplish’, he remarked.

The revamped fast-food restaurant will retain its old McDonald’s interior but will remove all allusions to its previous identity, according to Paroev, who was appointed Russia McDonald’s CEO in February, only weeks before Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24. The reopening of the stores, three decades after McDonald’s first opened in Moscow in a symbolic thaw between East and West, might be a litmus test for how effectively Russia’s economy can become more self-sufficient and survive Western sanctions.