Another ‘custodial death’ in Chennai, oppn leader calls for HC judge to investigate.

On Sunday, a history-sheeter died in police custody in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the second such incidence in less than two months. In connection with an investigation, Rajasekar, a resident of Alamathi in Thiruvallur, was detained by Kodungaiyur Police. Rajasekar was a history-sheeter, with eight cases pending at Cholavaram Police Station, two at Vyasarpadi Police Station, three at MKB Nagar Police Station, two at Manali Police Station, four at Tank Factory Police Station, and four at Thirunindravur Police Station.

Rajasekar was rushed to a private hospital because he was not feeling well, according to Kodungaiyur Police, who then asked that he be moved to Stanley Government Hospital, where he was declared dead. Vignesh had died in police custody in April after being arrested when alcohol and ganja were found in his possession. Vignesh’s post-mortem study revealed that the 25-year-old had many injuries and fractures across his body.

The second ‘custodial death’ in less than two months has aroused attention. Rajasekar’s death in custody is being investigated by City North Zone Additional Commissioner Anbu, Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwari, and Pulianthope Assistant Commissioner Eswaran.

The case has gotten a lot of attention because on April 19th, a death of an accused turned into a custodial death investigation, which resulted in the arrest of six police officers in Chennai.