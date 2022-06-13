FIFA World Cup 2022: Doha Metro announces extension of services

Doha: The Doha Metro has announced that it will extend services during FIFA World Cup intercontinental play-off matches. FIFA World Cup intercontinental play-off matches will take place on June 13 and 14, 2022 at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

Doha Metro service will be extended up to 1 am on both the days. On June 13, Australia will face Peru, who finished fifth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers and a day later, Costa Rica, who came fourth in the Concacaf qualifiers, will play OFC champions New Zealand. Both matches will start at 21:00 local time.