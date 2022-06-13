DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

FIFA World Cup 2022: Doha Metro announces extension of services

Jun 13, 2022, 07:53 pm IST

Doha:  The Doha Metro has announced that it will extend services  during FIFA  World Cup intercontinental play-off matches. FIFA  World Cup intercontinental play-off matches will  take place on June 13 and 14, 2022 at  Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

Also Read: Gulf country announces updated working hours of drive-through Covid-19 test centres 

Doha Metro service will be extended up to 1 am on both the days. On June 13, Australia will face Peru, who finished fifth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers and a day later, Costa Rica, who came fourth in the Concacaf qualifiers, will play OFC champions New Zealand. Both matches will start at 21:00 local time.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 13, 2022, 07:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button