Forex Market: Indian rupee touches all-time low

Mumbai: In the forex market, the Indian rupee touched an all-time low against the US dollar and the UAE dirham. As per market experts, the sustained foreign fund outflows, strengthening of the US dollar and the negative trend in the Indian share market weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 78.20 against the American dollar. During trading, it then lost ground to reach at 78.29 — its record low level, registering a fall of 36 paise from the last close. On Friday, the Indian rupee plunged 19 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 77.93 against the US dollar. The domestic currency is trading at 21.33 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.30% higher at 104.45.