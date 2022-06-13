National Herald case; ED begins questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

In connection with the money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Hundreds of Congress workers protested Gandhi’s arrival at ED headquarters. People familiar with the situation stated he was being questioned over the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL).

The AJL published the National Herald, which was started by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. In 2010, the AJL was taken over by a newly-floated YIL, which included Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of whom were Gandhi supporters. Subramanian Swamy, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, accused Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to defraud and misappropriate funds in a complaint filed in the Delhi High Court.

Officials familiar with the investigation said Rahul Gandhi is being questioned about YIL’s takeover of the AJL, which the Gandhis own 76 percent of. According to a source, Rahul Gandhi would also be questioned regarding claims that ‘criminal proceeds’ were used to buy land in Panchkula and pledge it to get a loan from Syndicate Bank to build a building in Mumbai’s Bandra. In 2020, the property, worth Rs 16.38 crore, was attached.