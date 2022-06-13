Official India launch date of 2022 Audi A8 L Facelift announced

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Audi has announced the official launch date of its 2022 Audi A8 L facelift. The new sedan will be launched in the Indian markets on July 12. Audi India teased the car in April 2022. Pre-bookings for the car started in May for a token amount of Rs 10 lakh.

The new sedan is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 coupled to a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine produces 340 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. It is mated to 8-speed automatic transmission with a Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard. The new sedan can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 209 kmph.

The new sedan feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.6-inch curved display for operating climate control functions, two 10.1-inch infotainment screens that will be controlled by a tablet in the centre armrest and Audi’s virtual cockpit.