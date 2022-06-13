Posters found outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence after Delhi Police denies permission for Congress rally slated for today

New Delhi: Just hours after Delhi police on Sunday denied permission to a Congress rally scheduled for today, posters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were seen outside his residence in Delhi. The Congress rally is scheduled to be taken out on Monday, by the party leaders and workers from AICC HQ at 24, Akbar road to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office at APJ Abdul Kalam road.

The Delhi police cited law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally. The Congress is gearing up to demonstrate a political show of strength on Monday when the party leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. According to sources, Congress MPs, and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members have also been asked to be present in Delhi on Monday for the rally. A meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries, State In-charges, and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs were called on Thursday to decide the strategy for the same.

ED on Friday issued a fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. Rahul Gandhi has been summoned to join the investigation on June 13. He was earlier summoned to join the investigation but he was out of the country and later he was given a fresh date of June 13 to join the probe.