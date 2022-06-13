Samsung launches 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: South Korean technology giant, Samsung launched its 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 with a SlimFit Camera in India. It is priced at Rs. 59,999 and the pre-booking is currently open on company’s official online store Samsung Shop. It will be available for purchase starting June 15 through Amazon, Samsung Shop and other leading retail stores in Spring Green and Sunset Pink colours. Two more colours, Daylight Blue and Warm White, will be available later this year.

The new monitor enables users to access video-on-demand (VoD) platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV in 4K HDR resolution. The Samsung smart monitor does not need an external device like a PC or a TV as it can connect to various other smart devices via the upgraded Smart Hub.

Also Read: Official India launch date of 2022 Audi A8 L Facelift announced

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 features a 32-inch display with a 4K (3840×2160 pixels) HDR10+ display featuring a peak brightness of 400 nits. It has a height adjustable stand to support it. The monitor also comes with a magnetic and detachable wireless SlimFit Camera with a full-HD resolution. The camera features Face Tracking and Auto Zoom. It also packs 2 built-in 5W speakers and also supports Google Duo and Microsoft Teams for video calls.