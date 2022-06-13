Seven dead bodies discovered at the scene of Italian helicopter crash

Rescuers have found the bodies of seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Italy, local authorities said on Saturday, two days after the aircraft disappeared from radar screens.

The helicopter had taken off on Thursday from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading towards the northern city of Treviso when it was lost in bad weather over a remote area.

‘The rescuers have found dead the seven passengers from the helicopter, four of Turkish and two of Lebanese nationality, who were on a business trip to Italy. As well as the Italian pilot,’ the prefect’s office in the city of Modena said in a statement.

According to the statement, the helicopter was discovered in a mountainous location along the border between Tuscany and the Emilia Romagna province.

As part of the inquiry into the incident, prosecutors have sealed off the area.

‘We acquired the coordinates, travelled to the location, and discovered that everything had been burned. The helicopter is essentially inside a valley, close to a stream,’ according to a rescuer in a video uploaded on the Italian Air Force Twitter account.