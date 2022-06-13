Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices edged lower on Monday. As per market experts, the investors were concerned over the US inflation data.

BSE Sensex was down 1,456.74 points or 2.68% at 52,846.70. NSE Nifty was down 427.40 points or 2.64% at 15,774.40. The broader market breadth of BSE was negative as 650 shares have advanced, 2759 shares declined and 117 shares are unchanged. All the sectoral indices ended in lower.

The top gainers in the market were Nestle India and Bajaj Auto. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, ICICI Bank, TCS, NTPC, Infosys and State Bank of India.