‘Sundaying with my pillow’: Kartik Aaryan shares weekend pics with ‘Katori’ | See post

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been the talk of the tinsel town for quite some time now, especially since the massive success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he makes sure to give his fans a sneak peek of his personal life on social media.

Recently, Kartik uploaded a carousel of adorable pictures with his pet dog Katori. Referring to the little ball of fur as his pillow, Kartik captioned the post ‘Sundaying with my pillow’. His fans and friends bombarded the comment box with love.

On the work front, Kartik delivered a massive box office hit last month. Still going strong in cinema halls, the film recently crossed the 150 crore mark in India, and 200 crores worldwide. Meanwhile, Kartik has a few interesting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in ‘Shehzada’ opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is said to be a remake of Allu Arjun’s hit movie ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo’ and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill and Allu Aravind. Apart from ‘Shehzada’, Kartik will also be seen in ‘Freddy’ opposite Alaya F and in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.