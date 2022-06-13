What the Royals can teach you about beauty and lifestyle; Read on…

While most people go to the Royals for fashion inspiration and hints, some look to them for lifestyle tips. And, over the years, the Queen, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and other royals have joyfully shared their humour with the world. Here are some of the numerous tricks Royals have up their sleeves, ranging from the queen’s jewellery cleaning hack to Meghan Markle’s secret for preventing fly-aways.

Use vibrant hues to stand out.

In public, Queen Elizabeth is usually seen wearing bright colours. Her regal clothes are generally constructed of lovely pink, yellow, green, and blue materials. During her customary royal trips, the Royal designers dress her in vivid garments so that she stands out to a large audience. ‘She has to stand out for people to be able to say, I saw the queen,’ Sophie, Countess of Wessex noted in the documentary The Queen at 90.

Cleaning Jewelry Tip

The Queen’s staff has a few tricks up their sleeves as well. Because the Majesty has many diamonds, palace staff devised a method to maintain her jewellery gleaming and fresh. In excerpts from her biography, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser, and the Wardrobe, her dresser and personal secretary revealed that a combination of gin and water is used to keep the queen’s diamonds shining.

Yoga for jet lag

Meghan Markel combats jet lag with early-morning yoga practises. On her way to Australia for her Oceania tour with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex confirmed the same to a royal well-wisher.

Toothbrush hack for fly-aways

After becoming a duchess, Markle swapped her sloppy buns for elegant updos. She now keeps a toothbrush on hand to smooth down her flyaways when hairstyling. In 2014, she told Birchbox, ‘For my fly-aways, I put hairspray on a little boar bristle toothbrush (a regular toothbrush actually works wonderfully!) to softly brush them down or smooth the hairline. This is very useful for maintaining a neat bun while I’m not on camera.’

Tea tree oil is a multitasker.

Tea tree oil is a multitasker, according to Markel, and she refers to it as her ‘little cure-all’. In an interview with Allure, she stated, ‘It’s not the most glamorous thing, but whether you get a cut, a mosquito bite, or a minor breakout, whatever that is, it’s my go-to remedy. It’s cheap, small enough to take on, and I always have it with me’.

Makeup removal tactic

According to rumours, Kate Middleton cleans her makeup with a face flannel at the end of the day. Her bridal makeup artist, Arabella Preston, also noted that it’s the finest method to remove makeup and grime off your skin since it functions as a mild exfoliant.