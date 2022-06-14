3rd T20I: India to face South Africa today: Possible playing XI

Visakhapatnam: In cricket, India will face South Africa in 3rd T20I. The match will be played at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

India is now trailing in the five-match T20I series by ‘0-2’. After hunting down India by 7 wickets in the first match, South Africa defeated hosts by 4 wickets in the second match.

Probable Playing XIs:

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant©(wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma©, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi