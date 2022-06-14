DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite launched in India: Know the specifications and price

Jun 14, 2022, 09:42 pm IST

Mumbai: Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite has been launched in India. It is priced at  Rs. 2,999 and is  currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,499.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite includes 8GB storage and supports content streaming in full-HD (1080p). It carries dedicated buttons to access Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music. It also has a shortcut to access all apps on the Fire TV Stick. Users can also access Alexa using the voice button.

Also Read: Skoda launches new ‘Non-Sunroof’ variant of Kushaq: Know the price 

Connectivity option include Bluetooth. The remote  measures 142x38x16mm and weighs 42.5 grams.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 14, 2022, 09:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button