Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite launched in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite has been launched in India. It is priced at Rs. 2,999 and is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,499.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite includes 8GB storage and supports content streaming in full-HD (1080p). It carries dedicated buttons to access Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music. It also has a shortcut to access all apps on the Fire TV Stick. Users can also access Alexa using the voice button.

Connectivity option include Bluetooth. The remote measures 142x38x16mm and weighs 42.5 grams.