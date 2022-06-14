Arms recovery case; Bihar lawmaker Anant Singh found guilty

Anant Singh, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker, was found guilty on Tuesday by a special court in Patna in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, 26 cartridges, a magazine, and two hand grenades from his native village in August 2019, according to his lawyer.

‘The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on June 21…will move the high court after the punishment is awarded,’ Sunil Kumar, the lawyer, said. Anant Singh has been arrested at the Beur Central Jail after accusing ruling Janata Dal (United) Member of Parliament Lalan Singh and minister Neeraj Kumar of conspiring against him.

He was accused under the Arms Act, the Explosives Substances Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120B. (criminal conspiracy). In October 2020, the matter will go to trial. Singh, who was once close to chief minister Nitish Kumar until they fell out before of the 2015 assembly elections, has been charged with a number of crimes, including murder.