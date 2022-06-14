Bengal passes bill to replace Education Minister as Visitor at private universities, replacing the Governor

The West Bengal Assembly passed a bill on Tuesday that will replace the Governor as Visitor of Private Universities with the state education minister. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar would be replaced as the Visitor of private universities in West Bengal under the West Bengal University Laws Amendment Bill, 2022. The bill was not voted on in the House because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs staged a walkout when it was introduced, according to sources.

This comes a day after the Bengal Assembly passed a bill that would make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the Chancellor of all state-run universities, replacing the Governor. The bill was passed yesterday by a vote of 182 in favour and 40 against in the 294-member House of Reps. The BJP, on the other hand, stated that 57 BJP MLAs were present in the House and that voting didn’t happen according to procedure.

In the midst of the continuing feud between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, the state Assembly, where the Trinamool Congress has a majority, has cleared back-to-back bills.