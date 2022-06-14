Chiranjeevi comes on board for Ranbir and Alia starrer ‘Brahmastra’: Reports

On June 15, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and director Ayan Mukerji will debut the much-anticipated trailer for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The creators have started releasing character images of the performers ahead of the trailer release, building a lot of hype around the impending fantasy sci-fi drama. Now, it has been revealed that megastar Chiranjeevi has joined the project and will have a significant role in it.

Brahmastra is being marketed as a pan-India production by Dharma Productions, with the film intended to be released in many languages. The film is being presented in four languages by director SS Rajamouli. According to a report, the producers have now brought Chiranjeevi on board and will shortly make an announcement regarding his involvement. Ayan Mukerji recently travelled to Hyderabad to meet with the megastar and settle the details.

The magnum opus, produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, will hit theatres on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada – and star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others. SS Rajamouli presents the film in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.