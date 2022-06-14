Controversial remark on Jagannath Temple; FIR lodged against Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and a Hyderabad MP, has been charged with making a controversial remark about the Jagannath temple, according to a Puri-based socio-political outfit. On Monday, protests began in Puri, the pilgrim town, over Owaisi’s controversial remark about the temple.

In May, the AIMIM MP allegedly quoted Swami Vivekananda during a rally in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, claiming that the Sri Mandir was built after razing a Buddhist worship place. In the midst of the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, the statement drew harsh criticism from fringe political groups.

‘It’s a historical fact that lots of Buddhist sites were razed and Hindu temples were built over it, questions are even raised that even Lingaraj temple was built upon Buddhist sites,’ senior journalist Rabi Das told India Today.