Delhi court allows Punjab Police to formally arrest Lawrence Bishnoi in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

In connection with the death of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala, a Delhi court permitted Punjab Police to formally arrest Lawrence Bishnoi. On Tuesday, June 14, after the end of his custody period, Lawrence Bishnoi was brought before a Delhi court in connection with an Arms Act charge filed against him. In connection with their investigation into the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab Police wanted Lawrence Bishnoi’s arrest. On May 29, the Punjabi singer was shot dead in Mansa’s Jawaharke village.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer filed a petition in Delhi’s Patiala court requesting increased security for the jailed gangster after the name of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang was linked to the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. Lawrence Bishnoi, according to his lawyer, might be killed by police in a ‘fake encounter’ or murdered by rival gangs.

Lawrence Bishnoi was formally arrested by Punjab Police on Tuesday, according to a Delhi court. However, the judge ordered the Punjab Police to provide the necessary documents before considering the application for transit remand.