Gulf country lifts all Covid-19 safety restrictions

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia lifted all Covid-19 safety restrictions imposed in the country. The Ministry of Interior in the country announced the removal of all Covid-19 precautionary and preventive measures.

As per the new order, face masks would no longer be mandatory in closed spaces. However, masks will still be required in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. Proof of vaccination on the Tawakkalna app is no longer required to enter establishments, events, activities, airplanes and public transportation.

Also Read: Gulf country bans outdoor work for 3 months

All Saudi citizens travelling outside the country will be required to take a third booster dose after eight months.