Happy Birthday Jubin Nautiyal: Listen to some of his underrated songs here

Bollywood’s singing sensation Jubin Nautiyal is celebrating his his 33rd birthday today. Jubin has had a handful of hits since the beginning of his career. Nautiyal’s songs have become extremely well-known in recent years. He is very well known for his work on TV shows as well as providing playback singing for a range of films. Despite having no formal musical training, Jubin has already established a name for himself.

Jubin, who grew up in a small town near Dehradun, has always loved music. He had already distinguished himself as a vocalist in Dehradun before moving to Mumbai. The songs of Jubin Nautiyal are still considered some of the best in Bollywood today. Jubin’s voice has come to signify passion. The Raatan Lambiyan, Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata, Dhal Jaun Main, Humma, Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum, and most recently Lut Gaye singer, who was a success in his hometown of Dehradun, is now causing a stir across the country.

Every one of Jubin’s songs has a profound effect on the listener’s soul. His most well-known tunes include Ek Mulaqaat, Tinka Tinka Dil Mera, The Humma Song, Kisi Se Pyaar Ho Jaye, and others.

Here are some of the underrated songs of Jubin Nautiyal…

‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’

The Uttarakhand-based singer voiced the song Wafa Naa Raas Aayee which was directed by Ashish Panda and shot against the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir. The video is produced by T-Series and features actors Himansh Kohli, Arushi Nishank, and Rohit Suchanti who appeared in the film Yaariyan. Wafa Na Raas Aayee was released on April 23, 2021, and has over 276M views on YouTube.

‘Lo Safar’

While the singer is famous for his songs about love and heartbreak, this one comes from a different genre. Lo Safar is one of his best songs that are perfect to listen to as you head out on an adventurous journey. The song was composed by Sayeed Quadri for the film Baaghi 2 starring actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

‘Aatishbaazi’

Nautiyal’s Aatishbaazi was released in August 2020 by Malsons. The upbeat song perfectly describes the fireworks and passion felt between soulmates. Nautiyal is featured in the music video alongside actor Vishaka Biyal. Together, the duo put up a great performance in the video. The lyrics of the song are penned by Rocky Khanna. Aatishbaazi’s official music video has only 11M views on YouTube.

‘Haaye Dil’

The singer’s track Haaye Dil had reportedly garnered over a million views within a day of the song’s release back in 2017. While the song was released as a single, it was initially supposed to be a title track of a movie that revolved around a musician. When that didn’t happen, Nautiyal released it via T-Series. The song features 12M views on YouTube.

‘Shikwa Nahi’

The song Shikwa Nahi was released in 2016 and was one of the artist’s first solo projects. In the song’s official music video, Nautiyal appeared alongside actor Sheena Bajaj (Best of Luck Nikki). While the song is one of his earliest works, it’s definitely one that deserves more recognition. The video was released by Zee Music Company on YouTube and directed by Gaurav Jang.