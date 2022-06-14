National Highways will soon have Comfort stations; Read on…

Rest Areas will be installed every 50 to 60 kilometres along the national roads in Andhra Pradesh. These will offer a variety of facilities for passengers and drivers to use while resting and continuing their lengthy journey. The strategy was devised by the state transportation authority. Each Rest Area will cover 10 to 12 acres and will have facilities such as restrooms, a car repair workshop, restaurants, a cafeteria, a night stay facility, and so on.

The National Highways Authority has been tasked with establishing these units with the involvement of contractors who build the new four and six-lane highways. Private companies will be hired to set up and maintain the facilities. Every third Friday, state transportation officials sent instructions to district collectors to conduct a status evaluation on the work for the Rest Areas. According to them, the Relax Area goal aims to guarantee that commuters have access to adequate food as well as a convenient location to rest and relieve themselves.

Drivers become exhausted while driving long distances and need to relax. Spare parts and mechanics will be available at the workshop. In the event of a medical emergency, the Rest Area’s health centre is stocked with medications and physicians. Surendranath, NHAI project director for Gundugolanu-Anakapalli, stated, ‘We are creating two Rest Areas. One each is being built on a five-hectare plot of land at Gunnampalli and Devarapalli. They will be operating beginning next month.’