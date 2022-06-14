Prime Minister Modi directs to hire ten lakh workers on ‘mission mode’ over next 1.5 years

According to the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed various government departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in a ‘mission mode’ over the next year and a half. PM Modi’s office said that, the directive came after a review of the state of human resources in all government departments and ministries.

The government’s decision comes in the wake of continuous criticism from the opposition on the subject of unemployment. A large number of empty positions in various government sectors have often been noted.

‘PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years,’ the PMO stated in a tweet.