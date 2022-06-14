Telangana BJP MLA Files Complaint for receiving threat calls from unknown numbers

T Raja Singh, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Telangana, filed a complaint with the Mangalhat Police Station on Tuesday, alleging that he has received threats from unknown numbers. He asked that the police take further action in the case.

Hyderabad police filed a complaint against Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh earlier this month, alleging that his defamatory remarks hurt the religious beliefs of a particular community.

T Raja Singh is a Telangana MLA from Goshamahal. The charge was filed at Kanchanbagh police station under section 295 A of the Indian Penal Code. The case was launched after Mohammed Ali, a resident of Hyderabad, submitted a complaint.

Inspector P Uma Maheshwar Rao of the Kanchanbagh police station stated, ‘We have registered a case against BJP MLA Raja Singh. A person named Mohammed Ali, resident of Kanchanbagh, gave a complaint against T Raja Singh for hurting religious sentiments.’