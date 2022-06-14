Temple chariot capsizes in TN’s Papparapatti; 2 killed, 4 injured

Chennai: Two men were killed and four others sustained injuries when a huge chariot of a popular temple in Papparapatti in Tamil Nadu capsized on Monday, police said. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the incident and announced a cash relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The incident occurred when the decorated chariot of the Kaliamman temple was being taken around the important streets near the place of worship as part of the Vaikasi festival. The chariot overturned all of a sudden and two men who got caught under the chariot’s wooden wheel died, a senior police officer informed.

The devotees who were pulling the chariot and those watching the procession immediately rushed to the rescue of those trapped under the chariot, he said. The deceased have been identified as C Manoharan (57) and G Saravanan (50) from the district.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. In a statement in Chennai, he said four persons have been injured in the accident and were undergoing treatment at the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital. Besides the ex-gratia to the families of the two men who were killed, Stalin also announced a sum of Rs 50,000 each for the injured persons, adding the money will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).