Aamir Khan, along with with ex-wife Kiran Rao, son Azad, celebrate mother Zeenat Hussain’s birthday | Watch

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan, along with his former wife Kiran Rao, came together to celebrate his mother Zeenat Hussain’s birthday in a special manner. A video from Aamir’s fam-jam has gone viral on social media in which Aamir’s mother is seen cutting her birthday cake at her residence.

Aamir and Kiran’s son Azad is seen sitting next to his grandmother as she cut the birthday cake. Aamir, Kiran and all other family members also sang a birthday song for Zeenat Hussain. The video has garnered a lot of sweet reactions from the netizens.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be seen headlining ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is the Hindi remake of the widely successful 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film, which is scheduled to release on August 11. A few days ago, Aamir unveiled the film’s trailer which took viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film’s protagonist.