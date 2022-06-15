Casteist slur against women; Scheduled castes panel issues notice to UP govt against cleric

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) requested an action-taken report from UP government officials by June 21 after a video of an Islamic cleric hurling casteist slurs at Dalits and women leaked on the internet.

Maulana Jarjis Ansari may be seen defaming women in a video from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district that has gone viral on Twitter. Reacting to it, one user said that, ‘The racist commenter should not be spared, regardless of religion or community. Ansari is constantly making racist remarks against which an FIR should be made in the SC/ST Act at the earliest.’

Vijay Sampla, the chairman of the NCSC, posted on twitter: ‘Taking cognizance of the matter @NCSC_GoI has issued notice. This is a gross insult to the SC as well as to the women. Will ensure strict action.’ Sampla said, ‘This is a huge insult to the women of India, especially the Scheduled Caste women. Taking cognizance of the matter, a notice has been issued and we will ensure strict action against Ansari.’

The commission asked the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, the director general of police, the Etawah district magistrate, and the Etawah senior superintendent of police to investigate the incident and submit a report based on the facts and information on the action taken via post or email.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if the action-taken report was not received within the deadline, the commission might use the civil court powers given on it by Article 338 of the Indian Constitution to issue a summons for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.