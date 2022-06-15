Deepika rushed to Hyderabad hospital after increased heart rate: Report

Deepika Padukone has a sizable fan base and is adored for her on-screen performances. The actress is now in Hyderabad filming for her upcoming movie ‘Project K’ along with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

According to the latest information, the actress reportedly felt ill while filming. Soon after, she was taken to a private medical facility in Hyderabad. Deepika felt uncomfortable when her heart rate rose and was rushed right away to Kamineni Hospital in the city where physicians checked her. She quickly recovered, though, and went back to the movie set. As soon as her pulse rate had stabilised, she began filming once more with Bachchan.

On the big screen, Deepika and Prabhas will be seen together for the first time. The movie also features Disha Patani. The sci-fi thriller Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, is billed as having a massive budget.

Earlier, in a statement, Nag Ashwin said,’I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe this will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come’.