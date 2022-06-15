GST officer arrested with Rs 4 lakh bribe money by Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officer with bribe money worth Rs 4 lakh in Bharatpur district on Tuesday. ‘A complaint was received alleging that the CGST Superintendent, Alwar, Dhanraj Kumawat had threatened to register a case against a person and demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh,’ ACB Director General Bhagwan Lal Soni said in a statement.

According to the complainant, Kumawat was travelling from Bharatpur to Alwar in his car after taking Rs 4 lakh from him. The accused officer’s car stopped and he was arrested with the bribe money, he said. A case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and searches are ongoing, Soni said.