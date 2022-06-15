Happy Birthday Lakshmi Mittal: Here are some lesser-known facts about the steel tycoon

Steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal was born on June 15, 1950. He serves as the Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, the largest producer of steel in the world, as well as the Chairman of Aperam, a producer of stainless steel.

Forbes has listed Mittal as one of the richest persons in the world and one of the most influential figures. Let’s look at some lesser-known details about the industrialist, who turns 72 today:

*Mittal attended St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata and at the same time worked in his father’s steel industry.

*Due to the control of the Indian government over the manufacturing of steel, Mittal began working at the mill as a trainee in 1970 and eventually started his own steel business in Sidoarjo, Indonesia, in 1976.

*Mittal, a resident of the UK, is one of the wealthiest and most powerful people in London.

*The average price per square metre on his London location, Kensington Palace Gardens, which is the second most expensive street in the world, is a staggering USD 107,000.

*In addition, Mittal is a skilled philanthropist. To help 10 Indian athletes raise the profile of their nation in the international arena, he established the Mittal Champions Trust.

*Mittal established the LNM Institute of Information Technology (LNMIIT), an independent non-profit institution, in Jaipur in 2003 in collaboration with the Rajasthani government.

*Abhinav Bindra won India’s first individual Olympic gold medal in shooting in 2008, and Mittal gave him a cheque worth Rs. 1.5 crore.

*Mittal received the Forbes Lifetime Achievement Award the same year. Prior to it, he received the European Businessman of the Year award in 2004.