In Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu, tourist, instructor die as paraglider crashes

Paraglider crashed at Dobhi village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu, killing a Haryana tourist and a paragliding instructor. When the accident occurred, the instructor and passenger ride in tandem in a tandem paraglider. During paragliding flights, the passenger is fastened into a harness directly in front of an experienced pilot.

According to reports, the pilot lost control of the Paraglider in mid-flight due to heavy winds and bad weather. Both hit hard on the ground and were brought to the hospital right away. The tourist was declared dead, and the pilot succumbed to his injuries as well. Aditya (tourist) and Kishan Gopal have been identified as the deceased (instructor).

Meanwhile, the tourism department has formed a team to investigate the event. The Kullu police department has also begun an investigation and ordered a post-mortem investigation of the bodies. More research is being carried out.