TV actress Simran Bhandrup receives rape threats online; files FIR

Simran Bhandrup, who is well known for her role in Pandya Store, has said that she was forced to file a FIR after trolls attacked her after certain changes in her onscreen character’s life. She said she filed the complaint after getting online rape threats.

Rishita Dwivedi Pandya is played by Simran. Her character broke the relationship between Raavi and Dev, the show’s main characters. The show, which is a remake of the Tamil serial Pandian Stores, has been on the air for almost a year.

ccording to Simran, who spoke to ETimes, ‘Initially, I would take all the negative comments lightly because my character was doing things for which she was bound to get disliked. She broke the relationship of Raavi and Dev who were already established characters from Pandya Store, but recently it went haywire when people started abusing and giving rape threats to me on social media. A lot of things were happening.’

‘That’s when I took a step and I went to the police station and lodged a complaint. These were a group of kids who were around the 13-14 age group. Their parents gave them phones for education purposes but these kids were misusing their parents’ trust. They didn’t know where to draw the line and what was wrong, so they started doing these things,’ She added.