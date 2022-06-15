Ukraine rejects Russia’s ultimatum at Sievierodonetsk.

Ukraine defied a Russian ultimatum to hand over the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday, as Washington urged NATO defence ministers considering more military assistance for Kyiv not to lose focus, saying the risks were too high.

For weeks, the main focal point of the fighting has been Sievierodonetsk, which is now mostly in ruins. From Wednesday morning, Russia instructed Ukrainian forces holed up at a chemical factory there to quit ‘senseless resistance and lay down guns,’ extending its lead in the war for control of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine claims that more least 500 individuals, including 40 children, are still sheltering within the Azot chemical plant, despite weeks of virtually continual Russian bombing.

The mayor of Sievierodonetsk, Oleksandr Stryuk, said Russian forces were attempting to storm the city from multiple directions, but the Ukrainians defended it and were not completely cut off, despite the destruction of all river crossings.

‘We’re attempting to drive the enemy into the city centre… This is a continuing situation marked by partial victories and tactical retreats,’ Stryuk stated on national television. He made no mention of Russia’s ultimatum.

‘There are some escape ways, but they are perilous.’

Moscow had stated civilians would be allowed to escape the facility on Wednesday, but Russian-backed separatists said Ukrainian bombardment had thwarted the plan, which would have involved transporting people to territory they control.