World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022: Read on to know more about theme, history and significance

One of the world’s least addressed concerns is the mistreatment of the elderly. Nonetheless, as time goes on, this issue receives greater attention. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a day when people from all over the world get together to speak out against elder abuse. This is a global societal issue that affects not just the health of older people but also the dignity of millions of senior citizens.

Elder abuse is defined by the United Nations as ‘a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person”. It is often carried out by people close to the person, such as their family members or caretakers. Abuse can be physical, social, financial, psychological or sexual in nature. It also includes mistreatment and neglect. According to World Health Organization (WHO), nearly one in six people over the age of 60 suffer from abuse; meaning nearly 141 million people globally are affected.It is a social issue that affects the mental well-being of millions of senior citizens across the globe. To spread awareness on the issue, world elder abuse day is observed on June 15.

Both developing and developed nations witness this issue, yet it is often underreported. Only a few wealthy nations have estimations available, ranging from 1% to 10%. Although the magnitude of elder maltreatment is unknown, its social and moral implications are clear. Thus, it necessitates a global multidimensional response focused on preserving the rights of the elderly.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day came into existence in 2006. This proposition was highlighted by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA). In the year 2011, the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Until recently, elder abuse was hidden from the public and mostly considered a private matter. The main objective of this day is to give an opportunity for communities to promote a better understanding of elder abuse across the globe. It also raises awareness about the cultural, social, economic and demographic factors that lead to abuse of older generations.

Digital Equity for All Ages is the theme of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022. According to recent studies, adult children and other family members are the most common abusers of the elderly, suggesting that violence against senior citizens occurs mostly at home. Family stress, both psychological and financial, has been identified as a factor in elder abuse. As per the official website, WEAAD coincides with two important events this year. The first event is the commencement of the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing. It marks the beginning of ten years of sustained collaboration with diverse stakeholders on helping older people, their families and communities. The second event highlights the 20th milestone of the Second World Assembly on Ageing. It also includes the fourth review and appraisal of the implementation of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing (MIPAA). These events will provide a chance to generate renewed momentum for action to advance the ageing agenda.